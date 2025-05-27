BSF maintains high alert along IB as Operation Sindoor continues, says IG

Asserting that Operation Sindoor is on as Pakistan cannot be trusted, Inspector General of BSF, Jammu Frontier, Shashank Anand on Tuesday said the border force has not let its guard down along the International Border.

The IG expressed apprehension of infiltration attempts along the borderline and said the Border Security Force (BSF) remains on high alert.

"We cannot let our guard down. We are maintaining the highest possible vigil along the border," Anand told a press conference on Operation Sindoor here.

He was replying to a question about the possibility of infiltration of terrorists along the IB under the cover of Pakistani shelling and the security measures taken post Operation Sindoor.

He said a high degree of operational preparedness has been maintained along the border.

"There were inputs that the enemy may plan to conduct some kind of mischief, cross-border firing, or stage infiltration. We are ready and vigilant," he said.

The IG said Pakistan cannot be trusted. "We believe that it cannot be trusted. Operation Sindoor is on. BSF is ready and vigilant along the IB. We are putting up robust surveillance systems to maintain high vigilance along the border."

Anand also said that BSF women personnel, including Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari, had shown exemplary courage by manning forward posts.

We are proposing to name one post in Samba sector after Operation Sindoor and two others after martyrs, he said.

Noting that the BSF had foiled infiltration bids in the past, the officials said they had thwarted an infiltration attempt by 40 to 50 suspected terrorists along the IB during shelling with preemptive strikes.

He said the BSF had successfully foiled a major infiltration attempt involving suspected terrorists who were trying to cross over under the cover of Pakistani shelling in the Sialkot sector.

We launched preemptive strikes and inflicted heavy losses. The adversary was forced to retreat. Their troops, Rangers, and terrorists suffered casualties, he said.

He said there were consistent inputs about Pakistan planning to facilitate infiltration under the cover of cross-border firing and shelling. The enemy is reorienting its defences to deal with such situation. We foiled their designs".

He said thag BSF and Army are jointly dealing with tunnel threats. "We are keeping a close watch over every inch of land, the IG said.

Anand, who took over command of the Jammu Frontier on February 7, highlighted the BSF's robust response post the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack on tourists.

Retaliation was evident after Operation Sindoor. In areas along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri and the IB in Jammu, we took aggressive postures. Pakistani Rangers confined themselves to posts while BSF stayed on the front foot, he said.

He said the BSF destroyed multiple terror launch pads in Akhnoor, Samba, and R S Pura sectors, including those in Loni, Mastpur, and Chabbra.

On May 910, Pakistan opened unprovoked fire in the Akhnoor sector, targeting BSF posts. In response, we hit the Loni launch pad linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and caused significant damage, Anand said.

DIG Chitterpal Singh said Pakistan used drones and targeted villages like Abdullian using various weapons.

We responded by destroying several enemy posts, towers, and bunkers. Around 72 Pakistani posts and 47 forward posts were hit. In contrast, BSF suffered no loss of assets or infrastructure, he said.

Referring to the drone threat, Anand said Pakistan had used low-flying drones to drop payloads on BSF posts, resulting in casualties of three personnel.

We are enhancing surveillance and defensive measures. CIBMS (Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System) has been in place since 2017, and we are integrating more advanced technologies in the coming months, he said.

Anand reiterated the BSF's commitment to both security and civilian welfare. We encourage farmers along the IB to continue agricultural activities. We ensure their protection and undertake civic action programmes as part of confidence-building measures.

BSF is India's first line of defence. We do not provoke but will retaliate strongly against any misadventure. Our guard remains up, and our vigilance unwavering, Anand said.