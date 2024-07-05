Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-Russia relations in focus as PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

India-Russia relations in focus as PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

During this visit, PM Modi and Vladimir Putin are expected to discuss prospects for further development of traditionally friendly Russian-Indian relations

putin, modi
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 1:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Russia on July 8 and 9, marking his first trip to the country since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The visit aims to strengthen the long-standing relations between India and Russia, amidst a complex geopolitical landscape.

During this visit, PM Modi and Putin are expected to discuss “prospects for further development of traditionally friendly Russian-Indian relations, as well as relevant issues on the international and regional agenda,” according to a statement from the Kremlin. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The announcement of the visit was made last month by Russian officials, but the specific dates were only recently disclosed. 

India’s relationship with Russia dates back to the Cold War era, and its significance has only grown since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022. With Western sanctions limiting Russian exports, India and China have emerged as major buyers of Russian oil, highlighting their strategic importance to Moscow.

India’s delicate geopolitical balance


Under PM Modi’s leadership, India has maintained a neutral stance on the Ukraine conflict, advocating for a peaceful resolution while refraining from condemning Russia. This balanced approach has allowed India to navigate its foreign policy interests without alienating either side.

However, the partnership between India and Russia faces new challenges as Moscow deepens its ties with China, India’s main rival. The complexity of this triangular relationship was evident when PM Modi skipped a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a security alliance spearheaded by Russia and China. Instead, PM Modi sent his foreign minister to represent India at the meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, which was attended by both Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

More From This Section

Isolate, expose countries that harbour terrorists: India at SCO summit

6th cyber dialogue: India, UK agree to deepen ties, build robust cyberspace

'Make in India' can add to engines of global growth: PM Modi at SCO summit

J&K attacks: J&K Police aims to counter terror surge with new special force

UK elections: Who is Keir Starmer and what's his vision for UK-India ties?


PM Modi’s last visit to Russia was in 2019 for an economic forum in Vladivostok, with his previous trip to Moscow in 2015. Putin and PM Modi last met in September 2022 during an SCO summit in Uzbekistan, following Putin’s visit to Delhi in 2021.

History of India’s defence ties with Russia


The backdrop of PM Modi’s visit includes ongoing tensions between India and China, particularly after a violent clash along their disputed border in June 2020, resulting in casualties on both sides.
Historically, Russia has been a key supplier of military hardware to India. In the early 1990s, the Soviet Union provided a significant portion of India’s military arsenal, including 70 per cent of its army weapons, 80 per cent of its air force systems, and 85 per cent of its naval platforms. India’s first aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya, acquired from Russia in 2004, exemplifies this robust defence relationship.
However, the Ukraine conflict has disrupted Russia’s defence supply chain, prompting India to diversify its military procurements. New defence partnerships with the United States, Israel, France, and Italy reflect India’s strategic shift towards reducing its reliance on Russian arms.

(With agency input)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news updates: Fire breaks out in Noida's Logix Mall, evacuation underway

Roadmap for 2036: PM seeks athletes' inputs on conduct of Paris Olympics

CM Naidu demands announcement of BPCL refinery for Andhra in Budget

Modi to visit Russia, Austria from July 8-10; to attend summit with Putin

News updates: Team India take victory lap around the Wankhede Stadium

Topics :Narendra ModiVladimir PutinIndia RussiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story