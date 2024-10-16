Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India's cooperation correct next step: UK on diplomatic row with Canada

We are in contact with our Canadian partners about the serious developments outlined in the independent investigations in Canada, said an FCDO spokesperson

India Canada
UK has full confidence in Canada's judicial system
Press Trust of India London
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
The government of India's cooperation with Canada's legal process is the right next step over the serious developments, the UK said on Wednesday with reference to the ongoing India-Canada diplomatic row.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), in a statement here, said that it remains in contact with Canadian partners over the ongoing Canadian investigation linked to the government of India and expressed confidence in Ottawa's judicial system.

The statement follows India expelling six Canadian diplomats and withdrawing its High Commissioner in Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, earlier this week terming Canada's allegations as preposterous and part of a political agenda centred on vote-bank politics.

The FCDO statement comes two days after Prime Minister Keir Starmer received a call from his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on Monday.

The UK and Canada are part of an intelligence alliance named 'Five Eyes', also comprising Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

We are in contact with our Canadian partners about the serious developments outlined in the independent investigations in Canada, said an FCDO spokesperson.

The UK has full confidence in Canada's judicial system. Respect for sovereignty and the rule of law is essential. The government of India's cooperation with Canada's legal process is the right next step, the spokesperson said.

The India-Canada diplomatic row centres around the killing of Sikh separatist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which escalated after the Canadian government alleged that Indian government agents carried out covert operations in the country.

India has strongly rejected attempts by Canadian authorities to link Indian agents with criminal gangs in Canada.

The government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau government that is centred around vote-bank politics, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Since Prime Minister Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023, the Canadian government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite many requests from our side.

This latest step follows interactions that have again witnessed assertions without any facts. This leaves little doubt that on the pretext of an investigation, there is a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains, it adds.

The Foreign Office statement follows a more innocuous one from 10 Downing Street after Prime Minister Keir Starmer received a call from his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, on Monday evening.

They discussed recent developments regarding allegations under investigation in Canada. Both agreed on the importance of the rule of law. They agreed to remain in close contact pending the conclusions of the investigation, reads the Downing Street statement, which did not mention India or its government by name.


Topics :India Canada RowBritainIndia-Canada

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

