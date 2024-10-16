Pak PM urges members to strengthen SCO for tackling regional challenges

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday urged SCO member states to strengthen the organisation's framework for tackling multiple regional challenges and forging close cooperation. Sharif's remarks came as he addressed the opening session of the 23rd meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "From the esteemed platform of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a beacon of multilateralism, I stand in the belief that we possess not only the potential but the will to forge a future that is more prosperous and secure for our people a future inclusive and reflective of shared aspirations of all member states, he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz highlighted: We are at a historic moment of transition where sweeping transformations are reshaping the global, social, political, economic, and security landscape.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to regional peace, stability and enhanced connectivity and sustainable socio-economic development.

He also highlighted that the SCO embodies the collective voice and wishes of over 40 per cent of the global population anchored in the Shanghai spirit.

Your presence here today underscores our shared commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of our people to ensure collective security and to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation for sustainable development and prosperity of the SCO region, he said.

He termed the summit another testament to the strength of ties and collaboration among the SCO diverse nations.

Together, we have the potential to drive socio-economic progress, enhance regional peace and stability, and to improve the quality of life for our citizens, the premier said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz called on the leaders to use the SCO meeting to exchange ideas, share best practices and forge concrete action plans that will benefit our economies and societies. He expressed his hope for wonderful outcomes that will emerge from our in-depth deliberations.

Our collaboration, joint teamwork expands academic and tourism linkages, poverty alleviation, empowerment of women and youth across the SCO region are reflection and commitment of our determination to promote prosperity through unity, he said.

He recounted successes during chairmanship of Pakistan and urged for further tangible action through cooperation in trade and economy.

He said that Afghanistan provides opportunities for trade and transit.

A stable Afghanistan is essential for fully realizing these opportunities, he said, adding that the international community should provide humanitarian support to the country while asking the interim Afghan government to ensure that its territory is not used for terrorism against its neighbours.

He also said that regional connectivity was important, stressing that Pakistan supports SCO connectivity initiative. He also mentioned the Belt and Road Initiative, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the North-South Initiative for enhancing connectivity in the region.

He urged to not look at the project of connectivity through narrow political ideas but with an idea of to increase regional prosperity.

He also talked about the issue of poverty and urged that collective efforts were needed to eradicate the evil.

Poverty is not just a social issue but a moral imperative, he said and urged for closer cooperation in the SCO region is essential to address the issue.

He warned that it was high time to tackle the threat of the climate changes which are sweeping across the region.

Climate change is an existential crisis that transcends our borders and its impacts are felt universally, he said.

He said Pakistan was on the front line of the disasters linked with climate change as shown by 2022 floods that affected millions of people and caused losses worth $30 billion. He urged the members to give priority to climate change and take steps to mitigate its impacts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz avoided to directly or indirectly talk about the bilateral issues, especially those with India.

Earlier, the agenda of the summit was unanimously adopted by the participants.

Belarusian Premier Roman Golovchenko, Chinese premier Li Qiang, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Iran's minister for trade, industry, and mines Seyyed Mohammad Atabak, Kazakh PM Olzhas Bektenov, Kyrgyz head of the cabinet of ministers Akylbek Japarov, Mongolian PM Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai, Russian premier Mikhail Mishustin, Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda, Turkmen deputy chairman Rashid Meredov and Uzbek premier Abdulla Aripov are participating.

Representatives from international organisations, including the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the European Economic Community, are also attending the event.

Iran's First Vice President could not travel to Pakistan due to the regional situation and the country was represented by Iran's minister for trade, industry, and mines Seyyed Mohammad Atabak.

Security has been on high alert as over 10,000 police personnel have been deputed to keep peace. They are being helped by the paramilitary Rangers and regular army troops. Local holiday has been declared in Islamabad and neighbouring Rawalpindi.

Section 144 has also been already imposed in the twin cities to bar all protests and gatherings.

The SCO comprises China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus with 16 more countries affiliated as observers or dialogue partners. The group claims to represent 40% of the world's population and about 30 per cent of its GDP, but its members have diverse political systems and even open disagreements with one another.

Pakistan became a full member of the SCO at its 2017 summit in Kazakhstan.