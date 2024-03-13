Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India's LCA Tejas vs Pak's JF-17: Which jet has better safety record?

The comparison is merited because the LCA Tejas and JF-17 are both lightweight combat aircraft that are meant to form the backbone of their respective air forces and serve in similar combat roles

Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. Image credit: PIB
Bhaswar Kumar Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 5:30 PM IST
Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas has a much better safety record than its competitor, the Pakistan Air Force's JF-17 Thunder lightweight combat aircraft, with the JF-17 having suffered four times as many accidents, at least one of which led to loss of life. 

Very similar roles 
Both India's LCA Tejas and Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder are single-engine, lightweight, multirole fighters, which were envisioned as fourth-generation jets that were initially meant to replace their respective nation's ageing third-generation fighters -- the MiG-21 in India's case and a number of Chinese and French jets in Pakistan's.

 

Fourth JF-17 crash   
According to the Dutch Aviation Society's Scramble Magazine, on August 6, 2021, a Pakistan Air Force JF-17 crashed near Attock during a training mission, with both pilots ejecting safely. 

India envisions 'radiant' future for Tejas 
By August last year, all contracted single-seat variants of the LCA Mark 1 had been delivered to the Indian Air Force. Back then, the delivery of the contracted twin-seaters had been assured in the following months, which would bring the total number of Tejas Mark 1's delivered to 40, equivalent to two squadrons. 

In February of 2021, a deal was sealed to procure 83 Tejas Mark-IA jets, an advanced variant of the LCA, for the IAF. In November of 2023, initial approval was accorded for procuring an additional batch of 97 Tejas Mark-IA jets. The LCA Mark-IA will have updated avionics, an active electronically scanned array radar, and an updated electronic warfare suite. An even more advanced version, the LCA Tejas Mark-2, is also under development.

Topics :LCA-Tejas

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

