India's LCA Tejas vs Pak's JF-17: Which jet has better safety record?

According to the Dutch Aviation Society's Scramble Magazine, on August 6, 2021, a Pakistan Air Force JF-17 crashed near Attock during a training mission, with both pilots ejecting safely.

By August last year, all contracted single-seat variants of the LCA Mark 1 had been delivered to the Indian Air Force. Back then, the delivery of the contracted twin-seaters had been assured in the following months, which would bring the total number of Tejas Mark 1's delivered to 40, equivalent to two squadrons.

In February of 2021, a deal was sealed to procure 83 Tejas Mark-IA jets, an advanced variant of the LCA, for the IAF. In November of 2023, initial approval was accorded for procuring an additional batch of 97 Tejas Mark-IA jets. The LCA Mark-IA will have updated avionics, an active electronically scanned array radar, and an updated electronic warfare suite. An even more advanced version, the LCA Tejas Mark-2, is also under development.