India's LCA Tejas vs Pak's JF-17: Which jet has better safety record?

Very similar roles
Both India's LCA Tejas and Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder are single-engine, lightweight, multirole fighters, which were envisioned as fourth-generation jets that were initially meant to replace their respective nation's ageing third-generation fighters -- the MiG-21 in India's case and a number of Chinese and French jets in Pakistan's.
A Pakistan Air Force JF-17 aircraft crashed earlier today during a routine training mission, the pilot ejected successfully. — Martin-Baker (@MB_EjectEject) September 15, 2020
This marks the first JF-17 ejection, an aircraft that’s fitted with Martin-Baker PK16LE ejection seats.
Fourth JF-17 crash
According to the Dutch Aviation Society's Scramble Magazine, on August 6, 2021, a Pakistan Air Force JF-17 crashed near Attock during a training mission, with both pilots ejecting safely.
India envisions 'radiant' future for Tejas
By August last year, all contracted single-seat variants of the LCA Mark 1 had been delivered to the Indian Air Force. Back then, the delivery of the contracted twin-seaters had been assured in the following months, which would bring the total number of Tejas Mark 1's delivered to 40, equivalent to two squadrons.
In February of 2021, a deal was sealed to procure 83 Tejas Mark-IA jets, an advanced variant of the LCA, for the IAF. In November of 2023, initial approval was accorded for procuring an additional batch of 97 Tejas Mark-IA jets. The LCA Mark-IA will have updated avionics, an active electronically scanned array radar, and an updated electronic warfare suite. An even more advanced version, the LCA Tejas Mark-2, is also under development.
