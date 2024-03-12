India's MIRV-tipped Agni-5 missile test: All your questions answered

Pak successfully conducted first flight test of SSM #ABABEEL, Rg 2200 Km. #COAS congrats team and Pak Armed Forces for landmk achievement.— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) January 24, 2017
MIRV technology will make an Agni-5 missile more difficult to intercept because its warheads will approach their intended targets along with the mother vehicles and multiple decoys
Pak successfully conducted first flight test of SSM #ABABEEL, Rg 2200 Km. #COAS congrats team and Pak Armed Forces for landmk achievement.— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) January 24, 2017
First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 8:30 PM IST