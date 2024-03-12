Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India's MIRV-tipped Agni-5 missile test: All your questions answered

India's MIRV-tipped Agni-5 missile test: All your questions answered

MIRV technology will make an Agni-5 missile more difficult to intercept because its warheads will approach their intended targets along with the mother vehicles and multiple decoys

Agni-V missile during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade-2013, in New Delhi on January 23, 2013. Image credit: PIB
Bhaswar Kumar Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 8:47 PM IST
India joined an elite club of nations on March 11 with the first successful flight test of an Agni-5 ballistic missile armed with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs). Only the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council -- the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, China, and France -- are confirmed to have operational missiles that use MIRVs.

Named Mission Divyastra, the flight test of India's MIRV technology was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. According to a government release, various telemetry and radar stations were used to track and monitor the multiple re-entry vehicles that were carried by the Agni-5 missile, and the mission was a success based on the designated parameters.  

 

What could come next after MIRV success?
Submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) can benefit from MIRVs the most. Submarines have limited real estate and can carry only a handful of missiles. Moreover, nuclear-powered submarines that carry ballistic missiles are expensive and difficult to field in considerable numbers. At the same time, they have a higher chance of surviving an initial nuclear attack and responding in kind. Thus, while no official indication has been given so far, increasing the number of targets that India's SLBMs could hit would be the next logical step.  

Topics :Agni 5 missile

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

