India showcased the prowess of its indigenous defence equipment on March 12 at the 'Bharat Shakti' integrated tri-service firepower and manoeuvre exercise. The exercise, which lasted close to 50 minutes, was held at Rajasthan's Pokhran field firing range.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 'Bharat Shakti' integrated tri-service exercise. Image credit: SpokespersonMoD





The roar of the indigenous LCA Tejas combat aircraft and ALH Mk-IV helicopter filled the air, while the Arjun main battle tank, K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzer, and the Dhanush and Sharang artillery gun systems ruled the firing ranges on the ground.Meanwhile, platforms like the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system and a swarm of drones left the audience spellbound. As awestruck spectators watched the 'Bharat Shakti' exercise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pokhran had become witness to the trinity of India's 'aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance), belief and self-pride.

#BharatShakti



स्वदेशीकरण से सशक्तिकरण



Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will witness the prowess of Tri-Services Indigenous Weapon Systems & Equipment during the Fire & Manoeuvre Exercise at #Pokaran Field Firing Ranges (Rajasthan) on 12 Mar 2024.#Jointness… — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 11, 2024

"In a clear indication of India's readiness to confront and overcome contemporary and future challenges with home-grown solutions, 'Bharat Shakti' highlights resilience, innovation and strength of India's domestic defence capabilities on the global stage," the Prime Minister's Office had said on Sunday.

