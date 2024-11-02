MEA slams Canada's allegations against Amit Shah, calls it irresponsible

"Absurd and baseless allegations will have serious consequences for bilateral ties between the two countries," said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for Minister of External Affairs (MEA) in a press conference on Saturday, in response to the references made by a Canadian minister about Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The diplomatic row between India and Canada intensified further when the latter accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of authorising killings in a foreign nation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned a representative from the Canadian High Commission on Friday (November 1) to strongly protest the "absurd and baseless" allegations made against Shah by Deputy Minister David Morrison during a parliamentary committee session.

Jaiswal stated, "The disclosure that senior Canadian officials are intentionally leaking unfounded allegations to the international media as part of a strategy to undermine India confirms the Indian government's long-held concerns about the current Canadian administration's political agenda and conduct."

Surveillance and diplomatic norms

The MEA also disclosed that several Indian consular officials have been subjected to audio and video surveillance. "Our consular officials were recently informed by the Canadian government that they have been and continue to be under surveillance. Their communications have also been intercepted. We have formally protested this as it is a clear violation of diplomatic and consular conventions," Jaiswal added.

Jaiswal further condemned the Canadian government's actions, stating that using technicalities does not excuse the harassment and intimidation of Indian diplomatic staff, who are already operating in a hostile environment. He emphasised that these actions exacerbate tensions and contradict established diplomatic norms.

India-China diplomatic row: US Reaction

The United States has described Canada's allegations against Shah as "concerning." State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller noted that the US would maintain consultations with Canada on the matter. "The allegations made by the Canadian government are concerning, and we will continue to consult with the Canadian government about those allegations," he stated during a press briefing.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder Canadian officials, including National Security and Intelligence Adviser Nathalie Drouin and Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison, confirmed a leaked report from The Washington Post. The report alleged that Shah was involved in a campaign against Khalistani separatists in Canada. In response to a question, Morrison acknowledged confirming Shah's identity to the journalist from The Washington Post. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said a year ago that Canada had credible evidence agents of the Indian government were involved in the murder of Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June 2023.

Dismissing the allegations as absurd, Indian government officials have consistently denied that Canada provided evidence.