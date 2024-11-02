Patrolling started in Depsang, to begin soon in Demchok: Rajnath Singh

Following disengagement between India and China, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that India wants to keep a cordial relationship between all its neighbouring countries, adding that patrolling of both India and China has started in Depsang and in Demchok it will start soon.

"India wants to keep a cordial relationship between all its neighbouring countries. Since more than a year, discussions have been happening between India and China, both on army level and diplomatic level so we have reached an agreement...patrolling of both India and China has started in Depsang, the way it should happen, same way, in Demchok also, patrolling will start," Rajnath Singh told reporters on Saturday.

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said that it was natural for India and China to have differences as neighbouring countries but the important thing is how to handle and solve these differences.

On Friday, Indian troops started patrolling the Demchok sector in eastern Ladakh. Patrolling by Indian troops in the Demchok sector in Eastern Ladakh has started. Patrolling in the Depsang sector is expected to start soon, Indian Army Sources said.

The coordinated patrolling would mean that both sides will know about the schedules of patrols or both sides.

This development comes after India and China agreed to disengage and start coordinated patrols as per their perception of the Line of Actual Control in the Demchok and Depsang sectors.

Earlier on Thursday, Armies of both the countries exchanged sweets at various border points in the Ladakh sector on the occasion of Diwali.

India and China have recently agreed on patrol arrangements along the LAC at the India-China border. The border standoff between India and China began in eastern Ladakh along the LAC in 2020, triggered by Chinese military actions. This incident led to prolonged tensions between the two nations, significantly straining their relations.