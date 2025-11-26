India slams Pakistan for remarks on Modi's participation in Ayodhya event

India on Wednesday strongly rejected Pakistan's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation at a ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram temple and said the neighbouring country, with a deeply strained record of repression of minorities, has no moral standing to lecture others.
"We have seen the reported remarks and reject them with the contempt they deserve. As a country with a deeply stained record of bigotry, repression, and systemic mistreatment of its minorities," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
"Pakistan has no moral standing to lecture others. Rather than delivering hypocritical homilies, Pakistan would do better to turn its gaze inwards and focus on its own abysmal human rights record," he said.
Pakistan had criticised Modi's participation at the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple on Tuesday that marked the formal completion of its construction.
The Pakistan foreign office expressed "deep concern" over the ceremony and referred to construction of the temple at the site of the Babri Mosque and alleged that it is a reflection of pressure on religious minorities in India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
