Israel clears proposal to bring remaining 5,800 Jews from India's northeast

The plan is estimated to require a special budget of 90 million shekels (USD 27 million) to cover the costs of the flights of these immigrants, their conversion classes, housing, Hebrew lessons, etc

The Jewish Agency is Israel-based international organisation that acts collectively to strengthen Israel and the Jewish people worldwide - by advancing Aliyah as a core value. | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Jerusalem
Nov 25 2025 | 7:24 PM IST
Israel's government has approved a proposal to bring all the remaining 5,800 Jews from India's north-eastern region, commonly referred to as Bnei Menashe, over the next five years.

The Government of Israel on Sunday approved a "significant, wide-scale initiative" to complete the Aliyah (immigration) of the Bnei Menashe community from northeastern India, the Jewish Agency for Israel said.

"This historic decision will bring approximately 5,800 members of the community to Israel by 2030, including 1,200 already approved in 2026," it said.

It will be the first time that the Jewish Agency will be leading the entire pre-immigration process - eligibility interviews together with the Chief Rabbinate of Israel, the Conversion Authority, and the Population and Immigration Authority - organising the flights for eligible candidates and managing their absorption in Israel.

The plan is estimated to require a special budget of 90 million shekels (USD 27 million) to cover the costs of the flights of these immigrants, their conversion classes, housing, Hebrew lessons, and other special benefits.

It was presented to the cabinet by Immigration and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer.

A professional and expanded delegation of rabbis is likely to leave for India in the coming days.

"It will be the largest delegation sent to date and the first in more than a decade. The delegation will interview the first half of the community, about 3,000 Bnei Menashe who have first-degree relatives in Israel," the announcement read.

The process will be managed by The Jewish Agency in coordination with the Chief Rabbinate, the Conversion Authority, the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Population and Immigration Authority, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and additional government ministries.

Towards the beginning of the immigration of the community, most of the members were resettled in the West Bank.

More recently, they have been sent to towns in northern Israel, with Nof Hagalil a mixed Jewish-Arab city very close to Nazareth a prime destination.

The thousands scheduled to arrive over the coming years will also be settled there, according to the cabinet decision.

"This government decision reflects the shared responsibility of the State of Israel and The Jewish Agency for a national effort that is meaningful, values-driven, and deeply moving. Our extensive professional involvement in planning, preparation, transport, and absorption is central to ensuring the success of this initiative," the agency said.

There have been intense debates around the Jewishness of Bnei Menashe in the past, but in 2005, the then Chief Rabbi of the Sephardi community, Rabbi Shlomo Amar, recognised them as "descendants of Israel", paving the way for their immigration to Israel.

The community claims that it belongs to the Menashe tribe, one of the 10 tribes pushed into exile by the Assyrians some 2,700 years ago.

Around 2,500 community members already live in Israel, and local media reports say that most of the youngsters in the community serve in combat units of the Israel Defence Forces.

The Jewish Agency is Israel-based international organisation that acts collectively to strengthen Israel and the Jewish people worldwide - by advancing Aliyah as a core value.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

