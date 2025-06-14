India distances itself from SCO statement on Israel-Iran conflict

India has clarified that it did not support a recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) statement condemning Israel’s military actions against Iran. In a press note released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the government said: “The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has issued a statement on recent developments between Israel and Iran.”

The MEA added that India’s stand on the issue had already been stated earlier: “India’s own position on the matter had been articulated by us on June 13, and remains the same. We urge that channels of dialogue and diplomacy be utilised to work towards de-escalation and it is essential that the international community undertake endeavours in that direction.”

The MEA further said: “The External Affairs Minister too discussed this matter with his Iranian counterpart on June 13 and conveyed the deep concern of the international community at the turn of events. He also urged the avoidance of any escalatory steps and an early return to diplomacy. The overall position of India as stated above was communicated to other SCO members. Keeping that in mind, India did not participate in the discussions on the above-mentioned SCO statement.” SCO statement condemns Israel ALSO READ: Iran loses key commanders as Israeli strikes hit major military sites The statement issued by the 10-member SCO group — which includes China, Russia, Pakistan, and Iran, apart from India — strongly criticised Israel's military operations against Iran.

The SCO said: “Such aggressive actions against civilian targets, including energy and transport infrastructure, which have resulted in civilian casualties, are a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter. They constitute an infringement on Iran’s sovereignty, cause damage to regional and international security, and pose serious risks to global peace and stability.” The statement added: “The SCO member states firmly advocate for the resolution of the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program exclusively through peaceful, political, and diplomatic means.” It further said, “The SCO member states extend their sincere condolences to the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The SCO member states, strictly adhering to the principles and norms of the UN Charter and the SCO Charter, consider any unlawful actions directed against SCO member states unacceptable and reaffirm their unwavering commitment to strengthening international peace and security.”

India’s earlier appeal for restraint On June 13, India had already voiced its concern over the increasing tensions in West Asia, especially following reports of attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. Israel launches major preemptive strikes on Iran: Key developments | Israel-Iran tensions In its statement, the MEA said: “We are deeply concerned at the recent developments between Iran and Israel. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites.” India called for restraint and a return to diplomacy: “India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues.”