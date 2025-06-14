Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi to visit Cyprus, attend G7 summit in Canada, hold talks in Croatia

PM Modi to visit Cyprus, attend G7 summit in Canada, hold talks in Croatia

According to MEA, PM Modi will visit Cyprus on June 15-16, followed by participation in the G-7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, on June 16-17, and finally, an official visit to Croatia on June 18

Modi, Narendra Modi
This would be PM Modi's 6th consecutive participation in the G-7 Summit (Photo: PTI)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 1:58 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia from June 15-19, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

According to MEA, PM Modi will visit Cyprus on June 15-16, followed by participation in the G-7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, on June 16-17, and finally, an official visit to Croatia on June 18.

"At the invitation of the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, PM Modi will pay an official visit to Cyprus June 15-16. This will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus in over two decades. While in Nicosia, the Prime Minister will hold talks with President Christodoulides and address business leaders in Limassol," MEA said.

The visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India's engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union, as per MEA.

During the second leg of his visit, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, PM Modi will travel to Kananaskis in Canada on June 16-17 to participate in the G-7 Summit.

This would be PM Modi's 6th consecutive participation in the G-7 Summit. MEA stated.

At the Summit, PM Modi will exchange views with leaders of G-7 countries, other invited outreach countries and Heads of International Organisations on crucial global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation, particularly the AI-energy nexus and Quantum-related issues.

PM Modi will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit.

In the final leg of his tour, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic, PM Modi will undertake an official visit to Croatia on June 18.

This will be the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, marking an important milestone in the bilateral relationship.

PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Plenkovic and meet the President of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic. The visit to Croatia will also underscore India's commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

