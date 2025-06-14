Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Military-civil liaison meeting in Jammu focuses on synergy post Op Sindoor

The spokesman said that the high-level meeting brought together senior army officials and representatives from key government departments of Jammu division to discuss matters of strategic importance

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 3:44 PM IST
More than a month after the launch of Operation Sindoor, a two-day military civil liaison conference was held here to enhance synergy and deliberate on critical issues, including ongoing efforts to support the local population along the border areas, the Indian Army on Saturday said.

The conference, held on June 12 and 13 at Satwari cantonment, was among others attended by General Officer Commanding, Tiger Division, Maj Gen Mukesh Bhanwala, and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, said a defence spokesman.

Operation Sindoor saw close coordination and integration between Tiger Division, para military forces and civil administration to counter the nefarious design of the adversary. The conference was organised to further enhance this synergy, he added.

Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during the intervening night of May 6 and 7 in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 persons, mostly tourists, dead on April 22.

The spokesman said that the high-level meeting brought together senior army officials and representatives from key government departments of Jammu division to discuss matters of strategic and civic importance.

The conference served as a platform to deliberate on critical issues such as infrastructure development, civic-military synergy in the remote areas and the ongoing efforts to support the local populations along the border areas, he added.

Maj Gen Bhanwala emphasised the importance of seamless collaboration between civil and military agencies.

The divisional commissioner of Jammu during his address acknowledged the Indian Army's sustained efforts in humanitarian assistance and infrastructure support across the region.

The discussions during the conference also covered the issues of road connectivity in border villages, border area tourism and welfare measures for ex-servicemen and their families, the spokesman said.

The conference concluded with a reaffirmed commitment as a Whole of Nation Approach' towards peace, development and resilience in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Operation SindoorIndian militaryJammu

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

