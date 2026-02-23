India on Sunday strongly condemned Pakistan's fresh airstrikes on Afghan territory that resulted in civilian casualties.

New Delhi described the strikes as another attempt by Pakistan to "externalise its internal failures", and reiterated its support for Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"India strongly condemns Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, during the holy month of Ramadan," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"It is another attempt by Pakistan to externalise its internal failures. India reiterates its support for Afghanistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence," he said in response to media queries on the issue.