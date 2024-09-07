India successfully tests Agni-4 ballistic missile off Odisha coast

India successfully launched the Agni-4 ballistic missile from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha, on Friday, a Defence Ministry release said.

The successful test was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the Defence Ministry, the launch validated all operational and technical parameters.

"A successful launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4 was carried out from ITR in Chandipur, Odisha on September 6, 2024," Defence Ministry statement mentioned.

On April 4 this year, the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), conducted a successful test flight of the next-generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.