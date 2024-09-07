Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India successfully tests Agni-4 ballistic missile off Odisha coast

The successful test was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command

Agnibaan is a two-stage launch vehicle with the capability to carry up to 100 kg payload to an extent of around 700 km to Earth's lower orbit
Representative Picture
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 12:44 AM IST
India successfully launched the Agni-4 ballistic missile from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha, on Friday, a Defence Ministry release said.

The successful test was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command.

According to the Defence Ministry, the launch validated all operational and technical parameters.

"A successful launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4 was carried out from ITR in Chandipur, Odisha on September 6, 2024," Defence Ministry statement mentioned.

On April 4 this year, the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), conducted a successful test flight of the next-generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

According to the officials, the test met all the trial objectives, validating its reliable performance, as confirmed from the data captured by a number of range sensors deployed at different locations, including two Downrange ships placed at the terminal point.

The first pre-induction night launch of the new generation ballistic missile, Agni Prime, was flight-tested in June 2023 by DRDO from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.


First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 12:32 AM IST

