Vaishnaw holds discussions on cooperation in railways, IT during Japan tour

Vaishnaw said he discussed enhancing railway cooperation, promoting economic growth and deepening cultural ties with Saito. The meeting with Saito took place on Thursday

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 4:27 PM IST
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw discussed further enhancing cooperation with Japan in the field of railways, innovation in the digital landscape and focusing on futuristic technological advancements during his visit to Tokyo.

Vaishnaw, who holds the portfolios of railways, information and broadcasting, and information technology and electronics, held productive discussions with Tetsuo Saito, Japan's minister of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism on enhancing India-Japan cooperation.

Vaishnaw said he discussed enhancing railway cooperation, promoting economic growth and deepening cultural ties with Saito. The meeting with Saito took place on Thursday.

"Met with Mr. Tadashi Maeda, MD & Chairman of Japan Bank for International Cooperation, to discuss progress under the India-Japan strategic partnership. Exchanged views on key areas of cooperation and future opportunities," he posted on X on Friday.

Vaishnaw also met Taro Kono, the minister for digital transformation of Japan, to discuss strengthening India-Japan digital ties.

"Explored avenues for collaboration and innovation in the digital landscape, focusing on futuristic technological advancements," he said.

Vaishnaw said he also met Masafumi Mori, special adviser to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, for a comprehensive discussion on the current state and future trajectory of the India-Japan strategic partnership.


First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

