Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Naval ship Tabar participates in India-France mega naval exercise 'Varuna'

Naval ship Tabar participates in India-France mega naval exercise 'Varuna'

In addition to INS Tabar, the Indian Navy was represented by the ship borne helicopters at the exercise

Indian naval ship Tabar during India France naval exercise, Indian navy
Indian naval ship Tabar during India France naval exercise | Photo PIB
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
The navies of India and France carried out a mega wargame in the Mediterranean Sea in reflection of their common strategic interest in the maritime domain.

Indian naval ship Tabar and lorange maritime surveillance aircraft P-8I participated in the 22nd edition of the Varuna exercise, the Indian Navy said.

The mega exercise took place from September 2 to 4.

The French side was represented by frontline ship FS Provence, submarine Suffren, fighters MB339 and helicopters NH90; Dauphin.

A series of advanced naval operations were conducted during the exercise, involving enhanced tactical manoeuvers, advanced anti-submarine warfare exercises, air defence drills and live weapon firings, the Navy said.

The bilateral exercise Varuna, which began in 2001 is the backbone of India-France naval ties and has evolved significantly over the years towards enhancing interoperability and exchange of best practices, it said.

"The conduct of 22nd edition of Varuna in the Mediterranean Sea marks a significant milestone in the maritime domain between India and France displaying Indian Navy's outreach and commitment towards sustained operations far away from the Indian Ocean," the Navy said in a statement.

It said Varuna also exemplifies the commitment of Indian and French Navies towards enhancing interoperability through collaborative efforts.

"The Indian Navy remains committed to fostering partnerships with like-minded navies across the world," it said.

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

