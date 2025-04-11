High-security cell, tight watch: Inside NIA's custody of Tahawwur Rana

Special detention cell with enhanced surveillance

Rana’s detention facility is under round-the-clock surveillance, with CCTV cameras installed and security personnel deployed 24/7. The cell, which spans about 14 ft by 14 ft, includes a floor-level bed and an attached washroom, India Today reported citing sources. The room has been specially outfitted with multiple layers of digital security measures. Entry to this high-security area is strictly limited, with only 12 senior NIA officials granted access.

18-day custodial remand

ALSO READ: NIA gets 18 days custody of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana after extradition A special court at Patiala House granted the NIA 18 days of custodial remand in a late-night hearing on Thursday. During this period, Rana will be confined to his cell, with limited movement allowed within the NIA complex. He will receive food and essential items in the cell, and all interrogation sessions will be conducted under stringent security protocols.

Interrogation under tight security

Interrogation sessions are scheduled to begin today (Friday) in a room adjacent to his detention cell on the third floor. The room is equipped with two cameras that will continuously record the proceedings. These sessions will be conducted with scheduled breaks to allow for a structured questioning process, the news report said.

The investigation is being led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Jaya Roy. She will oversee Rana’s profiling and inquiry into his network. The primary focus initially will be to determine the identity of his handler in Pakistan, the source of his funding, and any collaborators he may have had within India.

Investigators are also probing whether Rana played a role in funding sleeper cells or supporting individuals involved in the attacks. Another key line of inquiry involves Rana’s connection to David Headley, a close associate and co-conspirator, particularly regarding the reconnaissance missions carried out prior to the 26/11 attacks.

Also Read

In addition, agencies are examining the visit of Pakistani intelligence officer Sajid Mir to India around the time of the attacks, and whether Rana accompanied anyone while filming strategic locations later used by the Pakistani military. Eight other intelligence and security agencies in India have officially requested permission to question Rana as part of their independent investigations.

Extradition seen as a major step in 26/11 case

Rana’s extradition is seen as a significant step in India’s decade-long efforts to hold the perpetrators of the 26/11 attacks accountable. He was arrested in the United States in 2020 following a request from Indian authorities, and his extradition followed a prolonged legal process that ultimately concluded with the US government approving the transfer.

2008 Mumbai terror attacks

Between November 26 and 29, 2008, Mumbai was the target of a coordinated terrorist assault carried out by ten operatives linked to the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Over the course of nearly 60 hours, the attackers struck multiple high-profile locations including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), and Nariman House.

Armed with assault rifles and explosives, the terrorists launched a wave of shootings and bombings that left 175 people dead — including nine attackers — and injured more than 300 others. The incident, which drew widespread international outrage, is regarded as one of the deadliest terror attacks in India’s history.

Tahawwur Rana, accused of playing a key role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is currently detained in a high-security cell located on the ground floor of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters in Delhi. The 64-year-old was extradited from the United States and arrived in the capital on Thursday evening, following which he was immediately taken into NIA custody.