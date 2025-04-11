Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan detects 2 Chinese aircraft sorties, 6 naval vessels near territory

G7 Foreign Ministers, along with the High Representative of the European Union, expressed concern over China's recent provocative actions

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan
According to the MND, both aircraft sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. Image: Bloomberg
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 7:44 AM IST
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected two sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and six vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) operating around Taiwan until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) on Friday.

According to the MND, both aircraft sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zones (ADIZ).

"2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 2 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," MND stated in an X post.

Meanwhile, the MND further reported the launch of Chinese satellites from Xichang Satellite Launch Centre, whose flight path was over central Taiwan towards the Western Pacific. However, it posed no threat, as its altitude was beyond the atmosphere as per MND.

"At 0:47 a.m. (UTC+8) today, China launched satellites from XSLC, with the flight path over central Taiwan toward the Western Pacific. The altitude is beyond the atmosphere, posing no threat. ROC Armed Forces monitored the process and remain ready to respond accordingly," MND further stated.

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan saw a rise in Chinese occupation in the region, detecting 11 sorties of Chinese aircraft, six Chinese naval vessels and one official ship. Of the 11 sorties, 9 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone).

"11 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," MND stated on X.

In light of the heightened Chinese military activity around Taiwan, the G7 Foreign Ministers, along with the High Representative of the European Union, expressed concern over China's recent "provocative actions", especially the large-scale military drills conducted around Taiwan.

In a joint statement, G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US and the High Representative of the EU highlighted the growing frequency of "destabilising activities", warning that they raise tensions across the Taiwan Strait and pose risks to global security and prosperity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

