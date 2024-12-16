India to continue backing Sri Lanka's sustainable economic growth: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said India would continue to support sustainable economic development of Sri Lanka as its close and trusted partner.

Welcoming Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka and his delegation to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, she congratulated him for his victory in the recent presidential and parliamentary elections.

President Murmu also hosted a banquet in his honour.

She said that Sri Lanka is an important part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and SAGAR Vision, according to a statement issued by her office.

President Murmu said that as a close and trusted partner, India would continue to support the Sri Lankan government's efforts for the sustainable economic development of Sri Lanka.

Disanayaka, who is on a three-day visit to India, held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

As a trusted and reliable partner, India has conveyed its continued commitment to working closely with Sri Lanka in advancing its defence and maritime security needs and extending necessary assistance towards augmenting its capabilities to address its maritime challenges, according to a joint statement.

President Murmu said she was happy to note that the joint statement adopted on Monday reflects the commitment of both countries to advance the multifaceted bilateral relationship.

She said that India's comprehensive development assistance partnership with Sri Lanka is based on the island nation's priorities and needs.

She also recalled that historical ties between "our peoples are a fundamental and cherished element of our bilateral cooperation".

Both leaders expressed confidence that this visit will provide momentum for taking the bilateral ties forward, for the peace and prosperity of the people of both countries, the statement said.