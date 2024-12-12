'Living my dream,' says Gukesh after becoming youngest world chess champion

"I am just living my dream," said newly-crowned world chess champion D Gukesh on Thursday, his unassuming persona shining through even after a history-scripting performance that made him the youngest ever to achieve the triumph.

Gukesh dethroned China's Ding Liren on his way to the historic triumph, sealing it in the 14th and last game of a see-saw battle.

"I was dreaming this moment for last 10 years. Happy I realised this dream," Gukesh said after his incredible victory.

"I got a bit emotional because I was not expecting to win. But then I got a chance to press on," he added.

"I've been dreaming about this and living this moment since I was 6 or 7. Every chess player wants to live this moment. I'm living my dream. I'd like to thank God from candidates till the championship."

He also praised his opponent Liren.

"To me ing is a real world champion. He fought like a true champion and I'm sorry for Ding and team. I would like to thank my opponent," Gukesh said.

Regarding his parents' contributions, Gukesh said, "The dream of winning world chess championship is bigger for them than for me."

Liren, on his part, said, "It took while to realise that I blundered. I think I played my best tournament in the year.

"I could be better, but it's a fair result to lose in the end. I have no regrets.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday congratulated D Gukesh for becoming the youngest player to win the world chess championship and said he has done India immensely proud.

"His victory stamps the authority of India as a chess powerhouse. Well done Gukesh! On behalf of every Indian, I wish you sustained glory in the future," Murmu said.

Not just President Murmu but Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated D Gukesh and said his triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination."

"His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence. My best wishes for his future endeavours," the prime minister said. Gukesh secured the requisite 7.5 points as against 6.5 of Liren after winning the last classical time control game of the 14-game match that seemed headed for a draw for the most part. As the title winner, he will get a major share of the USD 2.5 million prize purse.