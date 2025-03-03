AP SSC Admit Card 2025 out: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the hall ticket for the AP SSC class 10th exam 2025 today, March 3, 2025.

Candidates who have registered for the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 exams can check their AP SSC Hall Ticket 2025. The Andhra Pradesh BSEAP Class 10th hall ticket is available at bse.ap.gov.in.

Students can access their admit cards through their respective schools, as the hall tickets are not available for direct download.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Lokesh Nara shared a post on X announcing the release of hall tickets for the SSC Public Examinations, March 2025. Taking to X, Nara informed that students can download the hall tickets, which will be available for download from 02:00 PM on 3rd March 2025.

How do I access hall tickets?

Here is a simple way to access their hall tickets:

School Login – Available on the official BSE AP website: https://bsmedia.business-standard.combse.ap.gov.in

Mana Mithra (Government of AP’s WhatsApp Service) – Students can check hall tickets through a message to 9552300009, select Educational Services, and provide their Application Number/Child ID and Date of Birth.

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2025

Unlike other state board exams, the AP SSC Hall Tickets can be accessed only through schools. Here’s a step-by-step guide to the process:

School authorities should log in to the BSEAP official portal using their unique credentials to download their students' hall tickets.

After downloading the hall tickets, students and schools will print and distribute the hall tickets to students after verification.

Students must collect their admission cards from their schools in advance to avoid any last-minute hassles.

AP SSC Exam 2024

Last year, in the 2024 AP SSC exams, the overall pass percentage was 91.31%, where girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 93.23% compared to 89.42% for boys.

AP SSC Admit Card 2025: Important Reminders