India to fund projects worth Rs 237.1 cr in Sri Lanka's eastern province

The cabinet has approved a proposal to sign an MoU to boost socio-economic development and bilateral ties between the two countries

India-Sri Lanka
India is to provide Rs 315 million for education, Rs 780 million for health and Rs 620 million for agriculture under the arrangement. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Colombo
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 1:53 PM IST
India is to provide Rs 2,371 million to Sri Lanka for 33 development projects in education, health and agriculture sectors in the eastern province, it was announced on Tuesday.

The cabinet has approved a proposal to sign an MoU to boost socio-economic development and bilateral ties between the two countries, cabinet spokesman and the Health Minister Nalinda Jayathissa told reporters here.

India is to provide Rs 315 million for education, Rs 780 million for health and Rs 620 million for agriculture under the arrangement.

These projects, among the slew of others, are aimed at enhancing infrastructure, growth and empowering local communities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

