India, UK ministers to address annual IGF at election inflection point

Recently re-appointed Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw will make his first intervention on an international stage at the annual India Global Forum (IGF) in London starting on Monday.

His virtual address will outline the Modi 3.0 government's immediate priorities and the opportunities for global partners to participate in the Viksit Bharat initiative of becoming a developed nation by 2047. On the UK side, Foreign Office Minister in charge of South Asia Lord Tariq Ahmad will lay out the Conservative Party led government's highlights of the bilateral partnership.

The week-long event comes at an inflection point, soon after the Indian general election and at the peak of the UK's campaign for the July 4 general election. In keeping with the non-partisan outlook of IGF London, Opposition shadow foreign secretary David Lammy is set to lay out his vision for strategic ties between India and the UK under any future Labour Party led government.

As we enter a new era in UK-India relations, we need new ideas not just for these two nations, but for global partners, said Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman of UK-headquartered India Global Forum.

IGF London will be a catalyst for ideas, collaborations, and conversations, driving innovation, economic growth, and social progress worldwide. Leveraging this bilateral relationship's unique shared values and strengths, we aim to tackle global challenges and create a collaborative platform for a brighter future, he said.

The stalled free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations amid the election cycles of both countries and the 2030 Roadmap for UK-India relations will feature high on the agenda of a varied set of sessions for the forum.

In a session entitled It's a Woman's India', former minister of women and child development Smriti Irani will reflect upon the evolving role of women in India's socio-economic landscape as she spotlights government initiatives aimed at empowering women in India.

To explore how businesses can best invest in and benefit from India's growth story, experts including Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon, and Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, will be among many offering their insights.

Now in its sixth year, IGF London has been addressed by both British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Opposition Leader Keir Starmer in the past. It will culminate in the annual UK-India Awards, which celebrate individuals and organisations driving the bilateral partnership forward.