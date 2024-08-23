India, Ukraine ink 4 agreements during PM Modi's visit to war-hit nation

India and Ukraine on Friday inked four agreements following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The agreements would provide for cooperation in areas of agriculture, food industry, medicine, culture and humanitarian assistance, officials said.

Earlier, Modi began the historic visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv under the shadow of war to hold talks with President Zelenskyy.

It is the first-ever visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister after Ukraine became independent in 1991, and his trip comes amid Kyiv's fresh military offensive in Russia's western Kursk region.