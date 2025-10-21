India upgrades its technical mission in Kabul to the status of an embassy

India on Tuesday evening announced that it has upgraded its technical mission in Kabul to the status of an embassy with “immediate effect” as part of its “broader efforts to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest.”

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the decision 11 days after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said during his meeting with Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi that India would upgrade its diplomatic presence in Kabul.

Muttaqi was on a visit to India from October 9 to 15 and met Jaishankar on October 10. During his visit, Muttaqi also met representatives of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) and urged them to invest in Afghanistan, especially in the mining sector.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the MEA said: “The Embassy of India in Kabul will further augment India’s contribution to Afghanistan’s comprehensive development, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives, in keeping with the priorities and aspirations of Afghan society.” India has promised to help Afghanistan in developmental works and the health sector and has committed to issuing more visas to Afghan nationals — particularly students and those seeking medical treatment in India. Muttaqi assured the Indian side during his visit that a joint committee would look into removing obstacles to greater economic cooperation. Diplomatic move comes amid Kabul–Islamabad tensions