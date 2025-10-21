Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India upgrades its technical mission in Kabul to the status of an embassy

India upgrades its technical mission in Kabul to the status of an embassy

MEA announces upgrade of India's Kabul technical mission to embassy status, signalling a stronger diplomatic and developmental engagement with Afghanistan

xternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Taliban counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Taliban counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi.
Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 7:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India on Tuesday evening announced that it has upgraded its technical mission in Kabul to the status of an embassy with “immediate effect” as part of its “broader efforts to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest.”
 
India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the decision 11 days after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said during his meeting with Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi that India would upgrade its diplomatic presence in Kabul.
 
Muttaqi was on a visit to India from October 9 to 15 and met Jaishankar on October 10. During his visit, Muttaqi also met representatives of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) and urged them to invest in Afghanistan, especially in the mining sector.
 
In a statement on Tuesday evening, the MEA said: “The Embassy of India in Kabul will further augment India’s contribution to Afghanistan’s comprehensive development, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives, in keeping with the priorities and aspirations of Afghan society.”
 
India has promised to help Afghanistan in developmental works and the health sector and has committed to issuing more visas to Afghan nationals — particularly students and those seeking medical treatment in India. Muttaqi assured the Indian side during his visit that a joint committee would look into removing obstacles to greater economic cooperation.
 
Diplomatic move comes amid Kabul–Islamabad tensions
 
India upgrading its ties with the Taliban government comes at a time when Kabul’s relations with Pakistan have hit a low, with the two countries witnessing border clashes over the past fortnight.
 
India had withdrawn its officials from its embassy in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. In June 2022, India re-established its diplomatic presence in the Afghan capital by deploying a “technical team.” The mission will now be headed by a diplomat of the rank of Charge d’affaires, it is learnt.
 
India has not yet recognised the Taliban regime in Kabul, but officials have indicated that recognition might follow in due course. During his visit, Muttaqi said Kabul would also send diplomats to India as part of step-by-step efforts to improve bilateral ties.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Malaysia says Modi to attend East Asia Summit, MEA yet to confirm

EU member nations back EU-India strategic agenda to boost ties, cooperation

New crimes, terrorism, and ideological wars emerging in society: Rajnath

Tariff threat kept India, Pakistan from going at it: US President Trump

Zelensky says his Trump meet 'positive' though he didn't get Tomahawks

Topics :AfghanistanKabulIndian embassy

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story