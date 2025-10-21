New crimes, terrorism, and ideological wars emerging in society: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said while there is instability on the borders, new types of crime, terrorism and ideological wars are emerging within society.

Laying a wreath at the National Police Memorial here on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Singh also said that the military and police function on different platforms, but their mission is the same -- to protect the nation.

To have a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the minister said, balancing the external and internal security of the nation is more important than ever.

A joint parade of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Delhi Police was held as part of the event.

On the present-day challenges, the defence minister said while there is instability on the borders, new types of crime, terrorism and ideological wars are emerging within society. Crime has become more organised, invisible and complex, and its purpose is to create chaos in society, undermine trust and challenge the stability of the nation, he said. Singh commended the police for carrying out their official responsibility of preventing crime while fulfilling the moral duty of maintaining trust in society. "If people are sleeping peacefully today, it is due to their confidence in our vigilant armed forces and alert police. This confidence is the foundation of our country's stability," he said, addressing the police personnel who attended the event.

Drawing attention to the Naxal problem, which had been a major internal security challenge for a long time, Singh asserted that the concerted and organised efforts of police, CRPF, BSF and local administration ensured that the problem did not escalate and the people in the left-wing extremism affected areas breathed a sigh of relief. Exuding confidence that the Naxal problem will end by March next year, he said that due to the tireless efforts of the security forces, this problem is now on the verge of becoming history. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared that the Naxal menace will end by March 2026.

"Several top Naxalites have been eliminated this year. Those who previously took up arms against the state are now surrendering and joining the mainstream of development. The number of districts affected by left-wing extremism has come down drastically. "Areas that were once Naxalite hubs are now becoming educational hubs. Areas that were once known as the red corridor have now transformed into growth corridors. Our police and security forces have contributed significantly to this success," he said. Singh reiterated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's commitment to ensuring national security. "For a long time, we, as a nation, didn't fully recognise the contributions of the police. However, under the leadership of PM Modi, the government established the National Police Memorial in 2018 to honour the memories of our police forces," he said.