Malaysia says Modi to attend East Asia Summit, MEA yet to confirm

Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has skipped attending only one East Asia Summit — its 17th edition held in November 2022 in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh.

But with barely four days left for the 20th EAS to begin in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was non-committal on Tuesday about whether the PM would travel to the Malaysian capital to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit and the 20th edition of the East Asia Summit.

Malaysian government representatives and local media, however, have said in the past few days that Modi would be among the world leaders attending the East Asia Summit, along with US President Donald Trump , Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and others.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan announced last week that the prime minister of India was “likely” to attend. On Monday, Malaysia’s New Straits Times also reported that Modi would attend the summit. Uncertainty persists despite Malaysia’s confirmation On Monday, US President Trump confirmed that he would travel to Kuala Lumpur to attend the East Asia Summit — his first visit to Asia during his current tenure. According to sources, the uncertainty over Prime Minister Modi’s itinerary relates both to his travel schedule for the Bihar Assembly polls and the lack of deliverables on the India–US trade deal, as well as whether Modi and Trump would meet on the sidelines of the summit.

Modi and Trump last met in February in Washington DC. Over the past month, friction between the two sides over US tariffs seemed to have eased, with the leaders speaking twice — on September 17, when Trump wished Modi on his birthday, and on October 9, when Modi congratulated the US president over the Gaza peace deal. US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor also travelled to New Delhi to meet Indian officials. ALSO READ: EU member nations back EU-India strategic agenda to boost ties, cooperation However, uncertainty has returned to communication between New Delhi and Washington after Trump claimed last week — and reiterated on Monday — that Modi had assured him in a recent phone call that India would gradually pause Russian oil purchases. The MEA stated on Thursday that it was unaware of any such phone call having taken place.

Possible meetings on the sidelines if Modi travels If the PM travels to Kuala Lumpur, he is expected to meet leaders of India’s BRICS partners, including Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whose deputy was in India last week, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. India will host the BRICS Summit next year. Modi could also meet Canadian Prime Minister Mike Carney, with both countries having taken steps to “reset” ties, and leaders of Quad partner countries. The Quad summit, which India was slated to host this year, is now unlikely due to strained India–US ties. Apart from India and the US, Quad members include Australia and Japan. India and Australia are working on hosting Australian PM Anthony Albanese in November, while Modi on Tuesday congratulated the new Japanese PM.