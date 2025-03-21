No women or children shackled during deportation from US, says central govt

The central government on Friday clarified that no women or children were restrained during recent deportation flights from the United States. The government made the statement responding in response to a Parliamentary question seeking details of the treatment of Indian nationals deported from the US. "The US side has confirmed that no women or children were restrained on the deportation flights that landed in India on February 15th and 16th respectively. This has also been confirmed and recorded by our agencies after interviewing the deportees on their arrival in India," the ministry said. "The US side has confirmed that no women or children were restrained on the deportation flights that landed in India on February 15th and 16th respectively. This has also been confirmed and recorded by our agencies after interviewing the deportees on their arrival in India," the ministry said.

The MEA stated that it had “strongly registered its concerns” with US authorities over the treatment of deportees on the February 5 flight, which reportedly involved the use of shackles on the hands and feet of Indian citizens. Deportees on the flight had also shared their harrowing experiences from the time of detention to landing in India.

Restraining deportees is common US procedure

US authorities have said that restraints are a standard security practice for deportations, which has been in effect since November 2012. However, they assured that women and minors are generally exempt from such restraints, with the final decision resting with the officer in charge of the flight.

Indian agencies, after interviewing deportees upon arrival, also verified this claim.

388 Indians deported from US

United States President Donald Trump began his crackdown on illegal immigration after taking office in January earlier this year. Since then, a total of 388 Indian nationals have been deported from the US. Among them, 333 arrived in Amritsar on three separate flights on February 5, 15, and 16, while an additional 55 deportees reached New Delhi via Panama on commercial flights.

Opposition leaders in Parliament had expressed outrage over the treatment of deported Indian citizens, calling it "degrading". Leaders have urged the central government to take swift action to prevent any violations of human rights and to ensure that Indian nationals are treated with dignity even during deportation proceedings.

The MEA today further clarified that deportation flights from the US to India were permitted only after securing necessary clearances. The landing sites for these flights were also determined based on operational feasibility, air route logistics, and the proximity of deportees to their final destinations.