Ajit Doval, Tulsi Gabbard discuss US-India security, intelligence sharing

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held bilateral talks with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Sunday on strengthening intelligence sharing and security cooperation. Doval also chaired a global intelligence conclave, attended by top security officials from several countries including Canada and the UK.

India-US talks on security cooperation

Official sources told PTI that Doval and Gabbard had a “good discussion” on intelligence sharing and working closely in the security domain under the India-US strategic partnership. Their talks focused on tackling terrorism, emerging technology threats, and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Gabbard arrived in New Delhi early Sunday for a two-and-a-half-day visit. This is her first high-level visit to India as a senior official in the Donald Trump administration.

Global intelligence meet in Delhi

The India-hosted conclave brought together intelligence chiefs from the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, New Zealand, and other friendly nations. While the discussions were closed to the public, sources told PTI that key topics included countering terror financing, money laundering, and extradition matters.

The Indian side also raised concerns about anti-India elements operating from foreign countries, including pro-Khalistan groups.

Gabbard’s multi-nation tour

Tulsi Gabbard is on a multi-nation trip, visiting Japan, Thailand, and France. She is also scheduled to speak at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on Tuesday. This is Gabbard’s second foreign visit since taking charge as US intelligence chief. Her first trip was to Germany last month for the Munich Security Conference.

Last month, she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Washington DC. Intelligence officials at the conclave also reportedly discussed global conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in West Asia.

India-Canada tensions over Nijjar case

The visit of Canadian spy chief Daniel Rogers to India comes amid tensions between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In September 2023, then-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the ‘potential’ involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar’s killing, a claim strongly denied by India as ‘absurd’. However, the relations worsened when last October, Canada expelled several Indian diplomats. In response, India also removed Canadian diplomat Stewart Wheeler and five others. The issue is expected to be discussed when Doval meets Rogers, according to PTI report.

[With inputs from PTI]