Indians received 7% of US green cards in 2023, reveals USCIS data

Vance stressed that residency is not a lifetime guarantee, and if the Prez and Secy of State decide that someone should no longer stay, "they have no legal right to be here - it's as simple as that"

US Citizenship and Immigration Services
Archis Mohan
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 12:02 AM IST
Last week, US Vice President J D Vance announced on Fox News that a green card holder does not have an indefinite right to remain in the US.
 
According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), green card holders have certain rights and responsibilities while residing in the US. They have the right to live permanently in the country, but only if they do not commit deportable offences. They can work in any legal job and are protected under all US laws, including federal, state, and local regulations. However, Vance stressed that residency is not a lifetime guarantee, and if the President and the Secretary of State decide that someone should no longer stay, “they have no legal right to be here – it’s as simple as that”.
 
On March 12, the US-based Migration Policy Institute released its Frequently Requested Statistics on Immigrants and Immigration in the United States, which includes data on green card holders. Here are the highlights of the report. 
 
First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

