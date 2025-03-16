India important for New Zealand's prosperity, security: PM Luxon in Delhi

Shortly after arriving in the national capital, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Sunday described India as a country of "huge importance" for his nation's prosperity and security even as the two sides announced launching negotiations for a comprehensive free trade pact.

On Monday, Luxon will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will deliver a lecture at the inaugural session of the Raisina Dialogue as the chief guest.

The Kiwi leader is visiting India from March 16 to 20. He is accompanied by one of the largest delegations a New Zealand prime minister has ever travelled with.

"I've landed in India - a country of huge importance to New Zealand's prosperity, security and society. India provides huge economic opportunity for Kiwis," the New Zealand PM said on 'X'.

"That's why I'm here and that's why I've brought a senior delegation of business and community leaders with me." Ahead of the Modi-Luxon talks, the two nations announced the launch of negotiations for a comprehensive and mutually beneficial India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in what would be New Delhi's second such deal in the Oceania region after the trade pact with Australia that was firmed up in 2022.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations," Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said in a post on X after holding talks with New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay.

Also Read

"This marks a significant milestone in our partnership, reflecting our shared vision to deepen trade ties and expand economic opportunities," he said.

With bilateral trade continuing to grow steadily, surpassing USD 1 billion during April-January 2025, the FTA negotiations aim to unlock new avenues for businesses and consumers, fostering mutual growth and prosperity of our nations, Goyal added.

In the evening, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the Kiwi prime minister.

"Appreciate his commitment to further deepening our longstanding ties. Looking forward to his participation as Chief Guest in #RaisinaDialogue2025," the minister said on 'X'.

Days ahead of the trip, Luxon had said he will push for a comprehensive economic partnership with India and will explore ways to strengthen bilateral security ties.

"What I'm looking for is just a much more comprehensive economic partnership and how we'd move that forward," Luxon said last week, adding: "I am determined that we are going to change the trading relationships with India big time." The New Zealand PM also described India as an "important" power in the Indo-Pacific.

"India is an important power in the Indo-Pacific and I will discuss with Prime Minister Modi what more we can do together to maintain peace and prosperity in our region," he said.

Luxon said travelling with a senior business delegation will help increase trade and business opportunities and promote New Zealand as an investment destination.

The delegation accompanying the New Zealand PM comprises ministers, senior business leaders, a community delegation of prominent Kiwi Indians and several parliamentarians.

Luxon will also visit Mumbai from March 19 to 20 before returning to Wellington.