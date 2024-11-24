India views Italy as key partner, crucial ally in Europe: S Jaishankar

India views Italy as a key partner, a crucial ally in Europe, and a very influential player in the Mediterranean, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Sunday as he inaugurated the new Chancery of the Embassy of India in Rome.

Jaishankar, who arrived here earlier in the day on a three-day visit, also said that the frequent interactions at various levels between the two countries are a sign of the depth and breadth of their bilateral ties.

"Pleased to inaugurate the new Chancery of the Embassy of India in Rome today. It befits the continued expansion of India-Italy partnership in recent years. Will also help us serve better the Indian community in Italy," he said in a post on X.

Speaking on the occasion, Jaishankar said India regards Italy as a key partner, a very crucial one in Europe, and a very influential one in the Mediterranean.

"The frequent interactions today we see at various levels is a sign of the depth and the breadth of our relationship with Italy. It is also a reflection of the commitment and vision of our leaders today in taking forward our ties," he said.

"There is a convergence in our world views, a synergy in our endeavours, in addressing global and regional issues, and a new enthusiasm for developing our bilateral ties," he added.

He said India's growing engagement with Europe, particularly with Italy, which New Delhi sees both as a very influential European and Mediterranean country, suddenly reinforce each other.

India and Italy last week unveiled an ambitious five-year strategic action plan outlining specific initiatives in key sectors of defence, trade, clean energy and connectivity following extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The action plan 2025-29 identified 10 specific pillars for advancing bilateral engagement that included economic cooperation and investments, energy transition, space, defence, security, migration and mobility, and people-to-people exchanges.

In their talks, Modi and Meloni also resolved to work together on multilateral and global platforms for upholding shared values of democracy, the rule of law and sustainable development. It was the fifth meeting between the two prime ministers in the last two years.

Recalling the meeting between the two prime ministers in Brazil, Jaishankar said the regular dialogue and meetings between the two prime ministers have been instrumental in elevating the bilateral ties, providing them with a new energy.

"Our ties are based on shared values but also on some common history. We are ancient civilizations, rich in our culture, in our traditions, in our heritage, in our mythology, and we share many attributes...," he said.

"Our historical connect is actually very deep, and I should, not be exaggerating if I say that a lot of India's historical interface with Europe was actually with Italy," he said, adding that our maritime interest and our shared commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation and shipping also help us bring the two countries closer.

Referring to the proposed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), the minister said that this connectivity corridor, which was agreed to in principle during India's presidency of the G20, will be a game changer between Europe and Asia.

He said India's presence in Rome is reflective of its membership of three important UN bodies - the Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Food Program and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

He also praised the Indian community in Italy working in diverse sectors, from agriculture, dairy and healthcare to hospitality and various other professional responsibilities, saying their contribution to strengthening the friendship between India and Italy is deeply appreciated.

He said the the Indian government has been very deeply committed to the welfare and well-being of the Indian community abroad.

During his stay in Italy, Jaishankar will participate in the Outreach session of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Fiuggi, where India has been invited as a guest country. He is also expected to meet his counterparts from Italy and other participating nations in the G7-related engagements and hold bilateral discussions during the visit.

He will also participate in the 10th edition of the MED Mediterranean Dialogue in Rome.