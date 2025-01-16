Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement with release of hostages: MEA

India welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement with release of hostages: MEA

India on Wednesday welcomed the announcement on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war
Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 7:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India on Wednesday welcomed the announcement on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

Israel and Hamas have agreed a deal which would halt the war in Gaza and see the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the US and mediators Qatar have said.

The deal between Israel and Hamas came after months and it is expected to come into effect on Sunday if both sides fully approve it.

In its reaction, India hoped that the agreement would lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

"We welcome the announcement of the agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"We hope this will lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza," it said in a statement.

Also Read

MEA welcomes Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel, Hamas

Singapore President T Shanmugaratnam arrives on 5-day India visit

Jaishankar expresses confidence in continued growth of US-India relations

US-India is one of the greatest relationships: US ambassador Eric Garcetti

Singapore prez Tharman Shanmugaratnam to begin India visit on Tuesday

The MEA added: "We have consistently called for release of all hostages, ceasefire, and return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy."  The full details of the deal are not yet announced.

The deal is expected to stop the ongoing war in Gaza and facilitate release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Hamas had held 251 hostages when it made a shocking attack on Israel in October 2023.

The militant group is still reportedly holding 94 hostages.

In a readout on Wednesday, the White House said President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to congratulate him on the ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas.

"The two leaders discussed the unimaginable conditions the hostages -- including Americans -- have experienced over their 15 months in captivity and the terrible suffering their families have faced, and expressed their joy that hostages will soon be reunited with their families," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FM Sitharaman meets Singapore president to discuss strategic partnership

Mike Waltz signals continuation of Biden policies, calls India key partner

Ancient wisdom meets AI: Army showcases evolution of warfare in parade

All-woman Agniveer contingent, robotic mules make debut at Army Day Parade

Bangladesh moves to drop secularism from Constitution: What we know so far

Topics :Ministry of External AffairsGaza conflictIsrael-Palestine

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story