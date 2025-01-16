Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

FM Sitharaman meets Singapore president to discuss strategic partnership

India-Singapore relations were elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Singapore in September 2024

Jan. 16, 2025, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman with President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam during a meeting, in New Delhi.(Photo: PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday called on Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and discussed Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the bilateral meeting.

"Honoured to meet with His Excellency the President of the Republic of Singapore @Tharman_S. India values its comprehensive strategic partnership with Singapore. This visit by the President will strengthen our bilateral relationship which marks its 60th anniversary," the Finance Minister said in a post on X.

India-Singapore relations were elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Singapore in September 2024.

The president is accompanied by Chee Hong Tat, Second Minister for Finance and Minister for Transport.

"The two leaders discussed #ComprehensiveStrategicPartnership between the two countries highlighting sectors such as #fintech, #digital technologies, #semiconductor ecosystem and #skill development. Both sides expressed confidence in expanding #trade and #investment relations over the coming decades," the finance ministry said in another post on X.

The Singapore president arrived here on Tuesday night for a five-day visit, aiming to further boost bilateral ties in a range of areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

