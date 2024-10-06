Indian Air Force paint Chennai sky blue during 92nd-anniversary celebration

The Indian Air Force on its 92nd anniversary on October 6 displayed a breathtaking air show that captivated a large number of audience, which is likely to mark an estimated figure of 15 lakh people at one of the world's longest beaches, Marina Beach, Chennai, said Ministry of Defence in a statement on Sunday. The Chief Guest for the event was MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, along with senior officers from the Defence Forces and dignitaries from both state and central governments, graced this iconic occasion. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The theme for this year, Sashakt, Saksham, Atmanirbhar (Potent, Powerful, Self-reliant), was vividly reflected in the IAF's display of strength and skill. Demonstrating unmatched flying prowess, IAF aviators filled the Chennai skies with spectacular aerial maneuvers. The air show showcased the indomitable strength and spirit of the Indian Air Force, resonating with its motto, "Touch the Sky with Glory.", added the statement.

The event highlighted the IAF's transformative journey towards becoming a modern and formidable force. It featured an array of aircraft, from cuttiedge fighter jets to transport planes and helicopters. The highlights included the flypast of indigenous projects: Tejas, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, and Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40), symbolizing the nation's path towards Atmanirbharta (self-reliance). The audience was awestruck by the low-level aerobatics of the Sukhoi-30 MKI, exemplifying the highest level of professionalism of IAF pilots, read the statement further.

The grand finale featured awe-inspiring performances by the Suryakiran and Sarang Aerobatic Teams, leaving the audience mesmerized. The air show was not only a display of aerial mastery but also a powerful reminder of India's capability, empowerment, and unwavering commitment to self-reliance.