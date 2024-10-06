Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Odisha CM on 3-day visit to Delhi to attend meet on Maoist-related issues

Majhi is scheduled to attend a review meeting on Maoist-related issues organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday morning, officials said

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo: Facebook/ @mohancharanmajhibjp)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 9:21 PM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday left for New Delhi on a three-day official visit.

Majhi is scheduled to attend a review meeting on Maoist-related issues organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday morning, officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the meeting with the chief ministers of left-wing extremism (LWE) affected states at Vigyan Bhawan.

In addition to Majhi, Chief Ministers from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh are expected to participate in the meeting.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to return on Tuesday.


Topics :Odisha New Delhi

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

