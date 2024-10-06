Maldives President Muizzu arrives in New Delhi for first bilateral visit

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

During this visit, President Muizzu will hold meetings with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials

Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 5:34 PM IST
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady of Maldives, Sajidha Mohamed arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, for his first bilateral visit to India.

He was welcomed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kiriti Vardhan Singh. Muizzu's visit to India, from October 6-10, has come upon the official invitation of President Droupadi Murmu.

Recently, on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Muizzu told ANI, that he is planning to visit India as soon as possible. He also praised the "very strong" bilateral relationship between the two countries."

"I am planning to visit (India) as soon as possible...We have a very strong bilateral relationship," Muizzu told ANI.

This will notably be the second time that Muizzu is visiting India this year after attending the sweariin ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this June.

Notably, according to earlier convention, almost every Maldivian President used to make his first foreign visit to India, but Muizzu changed the trend by first visiting Turkiye and then China, after assuming office.

Since coming to power, Muizzu government took several steps that have been unconventional from the point of view of India-Maldives ties. He ran his whole presidential campaign on the lines of 'India Out'. The removal of Indian troops from the country was the main election campaign of Muizzu's party.

However, lately, Muizzu has taken a reconciliatory tone after ties with India soured, leading to a diplomatic row. He also thanked India for financial assistance and called New Delhi, one of Male's 'closest' allies.


First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

