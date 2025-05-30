Indian all-party delegation wraps up Saudi visit, calls it 'productive'

An all-party delegation from India, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Jay Panda, wrapped up its visit to Saudi Arabia on Friday, calling it a “productive” one and firmly reiterating India’s clear stance of zero-tolerance against terrorism. The delegation also underscored India’s ‘new normal’ approach to terrorism during its visit to Saudi Arabia.

“Concluded a highly productive visit in Saudi Arabia, reaffirming the deep India-Saudi Arabia strategic partnership from defence and security to trade and counter-terrorism,” Panda posted on X.

Panda also said, “We have had very fruitful discussions in Saudi Arabia and other countries we have visited. Here in Riyadh, we have met senior officials, leaders, media, and of course, the Indian diaspora.”

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia also shared a post on X, saying the visit had strengthened the shared resolve between India and Saudi Arabia to combat terrorism.

Speaking to PTI, Panda said, “We have very clearly conveyed India's position and the threat that we have faced from cross-border terrorism. India has a deep relationship with Saudi Arabia... Stands taken on terrorism are the same.”

The delegation met with members of the Indian community during this visit, acknowledging their role in India's growth. Saudi Arabia’s consistent support in standing against acts of terrorism was equally appreciated, the Indian Embassy said in a statement on Thursday.

“Our Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia continues to make India proud through its success, contributions & standing in local society. Today, our all-party delegation engaged with them, sharing India's united national stance, the success of Operation Sindoor, and our unwavering commitment to combat cross-border terrorism with a zero-tolerance approach,” Panda said in another post.

The delegation also included All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Rajya Sabha MP and former National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, and Satnam Singh Sandhu. Ghulam Nabi Azad, ex-J&K CM, was also part of this delegation but had to be hospitalised following the Bahrain visit of the multi-country trip.

Nishikant Dubey, while interacting with the media, said, “Saudi Arabia acknowledged cross-border terrorism. We met a lot of people here, and everyone stands with India in our fight against terrorism. I can guarantee that Pakistan will not be spared anymore if it tries to attack us again.”

Ambassador Harsh Vardhan Shringla, also part of the delegation, said on X that he felt honoured to address representatives of the 2.7 million-strong Indian diaspora in Riyadh on the calculated nature of the recent cross-border terror attack in Pahalgam, and how India’s ‘New Normal’ deals with such threats.

Before arriving in Riyadh on Tuesday, the group had visited Bahrain and Kuwait.

This team is one of seven multi-party delegations that India has deployed to 33 global capitals to highlight Pakistan’s involvement in terrorism to the world.

(With PTI inputs)