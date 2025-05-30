Water is Pakistan's red line, warns Pak army chief after Indus treaty blow

What is the Indus Waters Treaty?

The Indus Waters Treaty was an agreement between India and Pakistan, signed in 1960, to share the water of the Indus River system, which flows through both countries. According to the treaty, Pakistan gets control over the three western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab), while India can use the three eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej) for its needs like farming and electricity, but in limited ways on the western rivers.

Also Read

ALSO READ: Why Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's 'two-nation' speech is going viral The treaty was brokered by the World Bank and is considered one of the most successful water-sharing agreements in the world, even during times of conflict between the two countries.

Why India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty

On April 22, Pakistan-sponsored terrorists attacked tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. In their attack, they killed 25 tourists and a local resident. In reaction to this deadliest terror attack in decades, India completely suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), making the waters of the Indus River no longer accessible to Pakistan.

Since then, Pakistani officials have repeatedly threatened India over the issue. Asim Munir’s comments can be seen as one more addition to the ongoing conflict.