Jaishankar meets Iowa Governor Reynolds, discusses India-US economic ties

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday met Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds in New Delhi to discuss India-US trade relations. Sharing a picture of the meeting on X, the EAM wrote: “Met Governor of Iowa Kim Reynolds in New Delhi today. Discussed India-US economic ties and their potential.”

Reynolds, a member of the Republican Party, is on an eight-day visit to India to discuss trade and investment. Having arrived in New Delhi on September 6, Reynolds will also visit Pune and Mumbai, aiming to build on relationships established during an initial visit a year ago and explore growth opportunities.

“Our visit to India last year kicked off several relationships between Iowa and Indian businesses and trade associations and furthered conversations on investing in Iowa and market access for certain Iowa agricultural products. I look forward to further solidifying those relationships and establishing new connections on which to build,” Reynolds said in a written statement on Sunday. India-US ties under strain ALSO READ: PM values our partnership with the US, says Jaishankar on India-US ties The visit comes as the relations between India and the US have soured over tariff tensions and Trump’s repeated remarks about mediating peace between India and Pakistan. US President Donald Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on imports of Indian goods starting August 27.

Meanwhile, India has repeatedly refuted Trump’s claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had clarified that the talks regarding cessation of military action were held directly between New Delhi and Islamabad under the existing channels between both militaries. We have a special relationship: Trump However, both Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi maintained that India and the US continue to share strong ties. Trump on Saturday said: “I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister. India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about.”