Indian Army raises its first squadron of Apache attack helicopters

The squadron will support ground operations in the western sector and The delivery of the Apache attack helicopters is expected to start in May, officials said

Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 11:17 PM IST
The Indian Army raised its first squadron of Apache attack helicopters in Rajasthan on Friday seeking to support ground operations in the western sector, officials said.

Sources said the squadron has been raised in Jodhpur.

The Indian Army raised its first squadron of Apache attack helicopters today in the presence of Army Aviation Corps' Director General, Lt Gen Ajay Suri, officials said.

The squadron will support ground operations in the western sector, they added.

The delivery of the Apache attack helicopters is expected to start in May, officials said.

Manufactured by American aerospace major Boeing, Apache is one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters and is flown by the US Army.

The Indian Air Force already operates a fleet of these attack helicopters.

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

