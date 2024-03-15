This new laser weapon can destroy drones, missiles at the cost of a pizza

According to the UK MoD, the DragonFire's task requires precision equivalent to hitting a target as small as a £1 coin from a kilometre away. However, the UK ministry said that the exact range of the laser was classified.
Bright future
The UK MoD said that before the latest test, the DragonFire had already undergone a series of "highly successful trials". Recently, the UK MoD also announced that it would fund a multi-million-pound programme to bring this laser weapon technology to the battlefield.
The DragonFire weapon system has been built with a £100 million joint investment by the UK MoD and British industry.
Pizzas and lasers
In 2022, Israel had claimed that the country's laser-based interception system, called 'Iron Beam', had successfully intercepted and destroyed a range of incoming projectiles -- from mortars and missiles to drones.
Israeli leaders had claimed that the 'Iron Beam' could shoot down UAVs, rockets, and mortars using lasers at a "cost of $3.50 per shot". At the current exchange rate, that amounts to about Rs 290 per shot. In most Indian metros, you can't get a decent pizza for that amount.
It's a technological breakthrough as RAFAEL's High-Power #Laser Air Defense System "Iron Beam" successfully intercepts an array of airborne threats. Watch for yourself here:— Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (@RAFAELdefense) April 14, 2022