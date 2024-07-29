Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian Embassy in Lebanon issues travel advisory for Indian citizens

Ministry of External Affairs
Ministry of External Affairs, Pic: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 11:18 PM IST
The Indian Embassy in Lebanon on Monday advised its citizens in the country to exercise caution and remain in contact with the mission, amidst the growing tensions between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Since October 8 last year, violence has flared across the border between Israeli troops and Hezbollah. The conflict intensified on Saturday after a rocket strike by the Lebanese militant group at a soccer field in Israel killed at least 12 children and teens.

According to Israeli authorities, it was the deadliest attack on an Israeli target along the country's northern border since the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah began. The attack has raised fears of a broader regional war.

"In view of the recent developments in the region, all Indian nationals in Lebanon and those planning to travel to Lebanon are advised to exercise caution and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut through their email id: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128," the Indian Embassy in Beirut said in an advisory posted on X.

Though Israel blamed Hezbollah for the rocket strike in the Golan Heights, Hezbollah categorically denied carrying out the attack.

There is no doubt that Hezbollah has crossed all the red lines here, and the response will reflect that...We are nearing the moment in which we face an all-out war, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday.


First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

