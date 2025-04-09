India approves ₹63,000 crore deal with France to procure 26 Rafale Marine jets

India has approved a major government-to-government agreement with France to procure 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets, government sources said. Valued at over ₹63,000 crore, the deal is expected to be signed shortly. Under the agreement, the Indian Navy will receive 22 single-seat and four twin-seat aircraft. In July 2023, the Ministry of Defence gave the green light to acquire Rafale-M fighter jets from France, primarily for deployment on the Indian-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Deliveries of the 26 Rafale Marine jets are expected to begin in approximately four years. The Indian Navy is likely to receive the initial batch by the end of 2029, with full induction anticipated by 2031.

After induction, the jets will be deployed on India’s aircraft carriers—INS Vikramaditya and the indigenously built INS Vikrant—gradually phasing out the ageing MiG-29K fleet.

In addition to bolstering the Indian Navy’s air power, the agreement is also expected to enhance the Indian Air Force’s operational capabilities. The new Rafale Marine jets will contribute to the IAF’s “buddy-buddy” aerial refuelling system, enabling up to 10 Rafale aircraft to refuel one another mid-air, thereby significantly extending their operational range.

Also Read

Air Force chief's concerns over ageing fleet The development comes at a time when Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has repeatedly raised concerns about the IAF’s ageing fleet. Speaking at the Chanakya Dialogues conclave last month, he said the IAF requires the induction of 35 to 40 fighter jets annually to address existing shortfalls and replace ageing fleets due for decommissioning within the next five to ten years.

According to the Air Chief Marshal, the IAF is currently operating only 31 active fighter squadrons—well below the sanctioned strength of 42—posing challenges to maintaining operational readiness.

Singh has also advocated for increased private sector involvement in defence aerospace manufacturing. Notably, he has publicly criticised state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for delays in delivering the Tejas Mk1A fighter jets. During the Aero India show in February, the Air Chief Marshal expressed dissatisfaction to HAL officials , stating that he had “no confidence” in the state-owned aerospace firm.

India's Rafale fighter jets

India’s acquisition of Rafale fighter jets has been a landmark development in the country’s military modernisation. The first batch of Rafales arrived in Ambala in 2020, marking a new era in Indian air power.

In 2016, India signed a €7.87 billion deal with Dassault Aviation for 36 Rafale fighter jets, which were delivered between 2019 and 2022. The first five Rafales arrived at Ambala Air Force Station in Haryana on July 29, 2020, after a 7,000-km journey from France. These jets were part of a broader effort to strengthen the Indian Air Force’s combat capabilities.

Rafale jets in Ambala

The arrival of the Rafales in Ambala was celebrated as a historic moment, marking a significant upgrade to India’s air fleet. The jets joined No. 17 Squadron “Golden Arrows” and were later followed by No. 101 “Falcons” Squadron at Hashimara Air Force Station.

The Rafales are equipped with 13 India-specific enhancements, including advanced radar modes and low-band jammers, tailored to optimise performance within the Indian Air Force’s operational environment.