India too big to be used by US against China, says economist Jeffrey Sachs

Renowned economist and UN advisor Professor Jeffrey Sachs has warned India against getting entangled in US geopolitical tactics, particularly in its escalating tensions with China. Speaking at the Rising Bharat Summit 2025 on Wednesday, Sachs emphasised that India should not allow itself to be used as a tool in Washington’s strategy to counter Beijing.

Sachs warns India against being a pawn in US-China rivalry

Sachs said the United States wants India to criticise China, calling such moves part of a broader American agenda. He urged India to navigate its international relations independently, stating that the country is too large to play a subordinate role in any external power’s strategy.

‘Divide and conquer’ at the core of US foreign policy, says Sachs

He highlighted that America’s foreign policy has long been based on a “divide and conquer” approach, a tactic inherited from its historical ally, Britain. Sachs cautioned that this long-standing doctrine continues to shape Washington’s engagement with the world and warned India not to fall into this strategic pattern.

Strategic alliances like Quad serve US interests, not India’s

Sachs also pointed out that while the US has encouraged India’s participation in strategic alliances such as the Quad, its primary interest lies in countering China rather than building genuine partnerships. He suggested that India’s alignment with such blocs may not serve its long-term interests.

US friendship often ends in turmoil, economist cautions

He warned that Washington’s treatment of allies has often led to instability. Sachs noted that being a friend of the United States could prove dangerous, recalling how American support has frequently ended in turmoil for its so-called allies. He said he had spent a lifetime witnessing the US declare friendship to countries that eventually faced destruction, in part due to that very association.

India on track to become world’s second-largest economy

At the same time, Sachs praised India’s economic progress, predicting that the country is set to overtake the United States as the world’s second-largest economy within the next 10 to 15 years. He credited India’s sound economic policies, technological advancements, and population growth for this trajectory, suggesting that by the latter half of the 21st century, India could become the world’s largest economy.

Rising India may face US resentment, Sachs predicts

However, he cautioned that as India rises on the global economic stage, it may face the same resentment from the United States that China has experienced. Sachs said the American mindset struggles to accept that another country can surpass it. This, he argued, has led to hostility toward China, and India may face a similar reaction in the future.