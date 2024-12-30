MoD signs Rs 2,867 cr deals for AIP, torpedoes for Indian Navy submarines

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Monday signed two contracts worth approximately Rs 2,867 crore to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Navy's submarine fleet. The agreements focus on integrating advanced Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology and Electronic Heavyweight Torpedo (EHWT) systems onboard Indian submarines.

The contracts were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi, informed the MoD in an official release.

A Rs 1,990 crore contract was inked with Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) for the construction of an AIP plug-in for the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO's) AIP system and its integration into Indian submarines. The AIP technology, being indigenously developed by DRDO, will enhance the endurance of conventional submarines, supporting the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and generating nearly 300,000 man-days of employment, said the MoD.

While conventional diesel-electric submarines can operate underwater for only 48 hours, submarines equipped with AIP can remain submerged for up to two weeks before surfacing to recharge their batteries. This capability offers significant operational advantages over older diesel-electric submarines, which are more easily detected by enemy radar due to the visibility of their masts or snorkels protruding above the water during battery recharging.

Additionally, the MoD signed a Rs 877 crore contract with Naval Group, France, for the integration of the DRDO-developed EHWT onboard the navy's Kalvari-class diesel-electric submarines. This collaborative effort between the Indian Navy, DRDO, and Naval Group will significantly boost the firepower of these submarines, according to the MoD.

These advancements are expected to enhance the operational effectiveness and self-reliance of the Indian Navy, marking another step forward in modernising India's defence infrastructure.

The contracts coincide with the Navy’s plans to begin 2025 with the anticipated commissioning of the final Kalvari-class submarine in January. This will mark the completion of the Kalvari-class submarines constructed under the Project 75 programme. Internationally known as Scorpene-class submarines, they are referred to as Kalvari-class submarines by the Indian Navy.

Vagsheer, the sixth and final Scorpene-class submarine, was ordered in 2005 and launched in April 2022. These submarines are being built by MDL under a technology transfer agreement with the Naval Group.

The Scorpene-class vessels, weighing 2,000 tonnes, are conventional attack submarines capable of performing a range of missions, including anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, long-range strikes, intelligence gathering, and special operations.

With the commissioning of Vagsheer, focus will shift to Project 75(I), the programme aimed at building six submarines equipped with AIP systems. This project is significantly delayed compared to the MoD's 30-Year plan, approved by the Cabinet in 1999, which envisioned the construction of 24 conventional submarines by 2029. It was envisioned that, using the technology and expertise gained from Project 75 and Project 75(I), Indian designers and shipyards would build the remaining 12 submarines under Project 76 — a fully indigenous initiative, from design to delivery, without any foreign assistance.