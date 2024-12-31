Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Manmohan Singh served with humility & integrity: Singapore foreign minister

Manmohan Singh served with humility & integrity: Singapore foreign minister

Manmohan Singh strengthened India-Singapore ties, Dr Balakrishnan wrote in a condolence book at the Indian High Commission in Singapore

Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh strengthened India-Singapore ties, Dr Balakrishnan wrote in a condolence book at the Indian High Commission in Singapore. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Singapore
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 6:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Manmohan Singh was an eminent statesman who served his country with humility and integrity, said Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

He (Dr Singh) also strengthened India-Singapore ties, Dr Balakrishnan wrote in a condolence book at the Indian High Commission in Singapore.

Our thoughts are with Dr Singh's family and the people of India during this period of loss, the minister said on Monday.

The High Commission has opened the condolence book for two days -- December 30-31 -- for Singaporeans to pay respect to Singh who died on December 26.

We sincerely appreciate Hon'ble Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Dr Vivian Balakrishnan for visiting the HCI Singapore to sign the Condolence Book opened in memory of Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, the High Commission said in a post on X and LinkedIn.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MoD signs Rs 2,867 cr deals for AIP, torpedoes for Indian Navy submarines

India's defence exports crossed record Rs 21,000 cr over decade: Rajnath

Govt signs Rs 1,990 crore defence deal with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Stop employing women or face closure: Taliban's diktat to all Afghan NGOs

Rajnath calls 'unconventional methods' of warfare as new challenges in Mhow

Topics :Manmohan SinghMinistry of External AffairsSingapore-India

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 6:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story