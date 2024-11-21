Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi set to address special session of Guyanese Parliament today

PM Modi set to address special session of Guyanese Parliament today

Modi holds the distinction of addressing the highest number of foreign Parliaments as prime minister with this becoming the 14th such instance of him speaking in parliaments of foreign nations

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the joint session of the US Congress twice - in 2016 and then again in 2023 | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 10:06 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a special session of the Guyanese Parliament on Thursday, the 14th such instance of him speaking in parliaments of foreign nations.

Officials said Modi holds the distinction of addressing the highest number of foreign Parliaments as prime minister.

His 14 addresses are double the number of similar such speeches delivered by his predecessor Manmohan Singh, they said, adding that Indira Gandhi had addressed foreign legislatures four times while Jawaharlal Nehru did it three times.

Rajiv Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee delivered two such addresses while others like Morarji Desai and PV Narsimha Rao addressed only once, they said.

Since taking the office in 2014, Modi has delivered speeches in legislative chambers across the world, from the Americas to Europe, Africa, Australia and Asia.

"His addresses, which transcend continents, are a testament to India's growing influence on the global stage," an official asserted.

Modi has addressed the joint session of the US Congress twice - in 2016 and then again in 2023.

In 2014, he addressed the Parliaments of Australia and Fiji and spoke in the British Parliament in 2015.

The prime minister addressed the National Assembly of Mauritius in 2015 and Parliament of Uganda in 2018.

In Asia, he has addressed lawmakers in Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Afghanistan and Maldives, they said.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 10:06 AM IST

